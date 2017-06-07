LSHA scolds Procurement Board, approves new member

By Ebun Sessou

lagos—Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa yesterday expressed disappointment with the State Public Procurement Board, SPPB.

He expressed this during plenary when confirming the nomination of Mrs Iyabo Ladipo as member of the board.

He specifically lamented the negligence on the part of the board in calling for the amendment of the laws that set it up to catch up with the current trend.

According to him, “While the House was considering the appointment of Mrs. Iyabo Ladipo as a member of the board, it is also pertinent for us as legislators to ensure that the same board lives up to its responsibilities by amending the laws that set it up.

“The board members ought to have come to the House with a proposal for an amendment of the law that set them up. So, I am disappointed in them. The essence of procurement is to ensure that we get value for money.”

And attract support from the World Bank and other agencies. “These are the areas we want you to work on if your nomination is confirmed by us and you join the board eventually.

“We cannot slow down business, we must protect investments in the state,” he said.

The post LSHA scolds Procurement Board, approves new member appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

