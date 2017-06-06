Luciano Spalletti Confirms He Is To Become Inter Milan’s Next Manager

Luciano Spalletti claims “everything is in place” for him to become the next coach of Inter Milan.

The former Roma boss was spotted alongside Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio leaving Malpensa Airport in Milan on Tuesday.

Spalletti and Ausilio are reportedly bound for China to hold talks with representatives from Suning Group, the company which owns the Nerazzurri.

“Everything is in place,” Spalletti told journalists waiting at the airport, quoted by the Italian press.

“We’ve shaken hands, we’re old fashioned and we do things with a handshake. We’ll need to arrange a press conference. I am happy to be coach of Inter.”

Spalletti left Roma last week after guiding the Giallorossi to second place in Serie A and securing automatic qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The deal is reportedly for two years and worth 4 million euros (£3.5m) per season.

The move was widely expected, considering Spalletti’s relationship with Inter sporting director Walter Sabatini, who also recently joined from Roma.

Spalletti told press that ‘Sabatini is a great person and also capable at his job, which makes things easy.’

The post Luciano Spalletti Confirms He Is To Become Inter Milan’s Next Manager appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

