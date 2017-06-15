LUTH, Airtel fete volunteers on World Blood Donor Day

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and Airtel Nigeria yesterday commemorated the World Blood Donor Day by feting blood donors who came forward voluntarily for the campaign to save the lives of thousands of patients.

Employees of the network provider and LUTH workers led the blood donation campaign to bring relief to patients while calling on Nigerians to voluntarily and freely donate their blood to save the lives of others.

Head of Hematology and Blood Transfusion at LUTH, Prof. Suleiman Akanmu, who kicked off the exercise yesterday at the LUTH auditorium in Idi-Araba, said the donation demonstrates the volunteers’ dedication to saving lives. He said the donated blood could be used on any patient that is in critical need of it, especially accident victims.

He lamented that very few Nigerians walk into health centres to donate blood without any remuneration. “At the LUTH donor recruitment centre, the first thing we usually ask a prospective donor is whether he/she is donating to save lives or donating to get money in return? People who collect money before donating are known as blood touts or commercial donors.”

Dr. Adewunmi said: “Blood touting is outlawed in all federal and state teaching hospitals, but we still find them operating in corners, which has caused a high demand for commercial donors.”

Mrs. Bolanle Tijani, said regular blood donation improves the donor’s cardiovascular health. “A consistent blood donor is likely to have lowered risk of cancer in the liver, lungs, stomach and the colon. I started donating since 2005, twice a year and I feel elated at each opportunity.”

