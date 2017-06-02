LUTH Crisis: Workers urge FG to intervene

Workers of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, have appealed to the Federal Government to intervene in the poor management of the tertiary health institution. The workers made the call on Friday in Lagos at an all-workers’ congress jointly organised by unions in the hospital. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the unions included the Senior …

The post LUTH Crisis: Workers urge FG to intervene appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

