Lyft bolsters autonomous-vehicle efforts with NuTonomy partnership
Your Lyft driver may soon no longer…be. On Tuesday, Lyft announced a new partnership with Boston-based nuTonomy, the self-driving car company. A limited pilot in Boston will be launched in just a few months.
