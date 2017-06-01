Pages Navigation Menu

Lyon 0-0 PSG (AET, 7-6 on pens): Tale of two goalkeepers as Lyon retain Champions League – SkySports

Lyon 0-0 PSG (AET, 7-6 on pens): Tale of two goalkeepers as Lyon retain Champions League
Lyon goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi netted the decisive penalty as they beat PSG 7-6 in a penalty shootout to retain the women's Champions League after her opposite number Katarzyna Kiedrzynek missed from the spot. The game in Cardiff finished 0-0 after …

