Lyoness Open Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts

The Lyoness Open purse is €1,000,000 for the 2017 tournament at Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, near Vienna, Austria. The winner of the 2017 Lyoness Open will receive the 1st prize payout of €189,292 and 189,292 Race to Dubai points.

The Lyoness Open prize fund has remained the same as the last year’s tournament where tournament winner Ashun Wu collected the €189,292 winner’s prize money.

2017 Lyoness Open Prize Money

The Lyoness Open prize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded on Sunday 8th June.

The post Lyoness Open Prize Money – 2017 Purse & Payouts appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

