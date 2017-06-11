M.K.O. Abiola: Lagos, Oyo, Ogun & Osun States Declare June 12 Public Holiday

The Lagos State Government on Sunday joined Oyo, Ogun and Osun states to declare Monday public holiday to mark the June 12 anniversary. Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello, said the state remains committed to the ideals of the annulled 1993 Presidential election. Ambode said […]

