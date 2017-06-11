Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

M.K.O. Abiola: Lagos, Oyo, Ogun & Osun States Declare June 12 Public Holiday

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Government on Sunday joined Oyo, Ogun and Osun states to  declare Monday public holiday to mark the June 12 anniversary. Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Tunji Bello,  said the state remains committed to the ideals of the annulled 1993 Presidential election. Ambode said […]

The post M.K.O. Abiola: Lagos, Oyo, Ogun & Osun States Declare June 12 Public Holiday appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.