Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mad men are my source of inspirations — Akpororo

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Akpororo had a chat with Nigerian Tribune and he’s revealed where he get’s his inspiration from watching mad men. Read The interview as exclusively shared by Nigerian Tribune Below; Here are excerpts from the chat; It’s been about seven years since you started and you have become one of Nigeria’s most sought-after comedians. What would …

The post Mad men are my source of inspirations — Akpororo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.