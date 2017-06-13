Madaki backs Emir on protection of Igbos in Katsina

The former Military Governor of Katsina State, retired Col. John Madaki, says he supports the declaration by the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, to protect the Igbos resident in the state.

Madaki said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos that he was throwing his weight behind the traditional ruler, who is also the Garkunwan Katsina because the “Emir is absolutely right.’’

“He has spoken like a leader, a father to all and a man of peace. There can be no greater demonstration of dedication to duty and office than what the Emir has vowed.

“I have nothing but commendation for him.

“I am ready to sacrifice my last drop of blood to ensure peace and protect all Nigerians residing in the state,’’ the statement quoted the Emir as saying.

The Emir had on Friday addressed leaders of the Igbo community in response to a quit notice by some groups in the northern part of the country.

The statement also praised Kabir for his courage in speaking the language of unity where others were beating the drums of war.

It said the challenges confronting the nation at the moment called for reflection and unity of purpose to engender an atmosphere where every Nigerian should feel at home wherever he or she resides.

The statement said the former military governor advised other traditional rulers across the country to emulate the Emir and give succour to non-indigenes in their domain.

“These times call for peaceful coexistence. We must be our brother’s keepers.

“God put us together in this space called Nigeria for a purpose; that purpose is to build a virile and prosperous nation.

“We can only achieve that if there is peace and unity in all parts of the country,’’ Madaki said in the statement.

“The government must put measures in place to ensure safety and security for Nigerians wherever they reside’’.

