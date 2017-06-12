Madrid buses move to curtail “manspreading” practice – News1130
Madrid buses move to curtail "manspreading" practice
MADRID – If you're taking a bus in the Spanish capital, be sure to keep your legs to yourself. Madrid authorities on Monday started putting up signs banning the practice of 'manspreading' — opening one's legs so wide you invade other's seating space …
