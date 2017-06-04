Mafabi to challenge Muntu for FDC top seat

THIS WEEK: Reports indicate that Nandala Mafabi, the secretary general of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is set to take on his boss, Mugisha Muntu for the party presidency in an election slated for November. Muntu’s term as president ends on Nov 22.

It will be the second time the two are facing off in the election. Muntu beat Mafabi in in a tightly contested election in 2012 that caused deep divisions in the opposition party.

Patrick Oboi, the former Kumi county MP has also declared interest in the position. FDC deputy publicist Paul Mwiru said the door is still open for other contestants.

Nominations forms will be picked from July 10-12 while nominations are scheduled for August 14 and 15. Mwiru said the party will hold a national council meeting to discuss to the status of the party ahead of the November delegates conference.

****

The post Mafabi to challenge Muntu for FDC top seat appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

