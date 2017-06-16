Magistrate debars journalists from covering trial of killers of JB – Graphic Online
|
Graphic Online
|
Magistrate debars journalists from covering trial of killers of JB
Graphic Online
A magistrate at the Accra Central District Court 7 yesterday barred journalists from reporting on the case of the two men linked to the murder of a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, Mr J.B. Danquah-Adu. Ms Arit Nsemoh, the magistrate, …
Magistrate prevents media coverage of MP's murder trial
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!