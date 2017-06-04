Magu’s stay in office unconstitutional, group says.

Ben Agande, Kaduna.

A coalition of Civil Society organisations at the weekend called on President Muhammad Buhari to immediately replaced the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, saying his stay in office after 90 days without confirmation by the senate is a clear violation of the constitution.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the Director-General of the Global Centre for Conscious living against Corruption, Dr. Gabriel Nwambu, said apart from being in office illegally, Mr Magu has demonstrated a lack of capacity to diligently prosecute the war against corruption.

According to Dr Nwambu, “the mode of operation of the EFCC, the several cases of gross violation of rights of citizens, the fact that EFCC speaks too soon to the extent of trying suspects on the pages of newspapers is rather alarming and is embarrassing Nigeria in the league of nations. This explains why the EFCC has been losing most of the high profile cases in the courts of law.

“It is on record that several suspects were tried and convicted on the pages of newspapers, blogs and website of various social media platforms, only for these innocent people to be cleared by courts of competent jurisdiction.

“Again, within just 96 hours, EFCC lost 5 high profile cases namely Justice AdemolaAjakume, Elder Godsday Orubebe, the former D.G. NIMASA (at the Court of Appeal), Sen. Abdulazeez Murtala Nyako and Murtala Adamu Jangebe of Zamfara State UBEC among many other cases.

“In view of the foregoing, it becomes evidently clear that Mr. Ibrahim Magu has grossly violated the fundamental rights of many Nigerian citizens destroying their images and integrity which is against the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In the same vein, he has violated the code of conduct of public service and consequently the oath of secrecy.

“Magu’s style of trying suspects on the pages of newspapers and inability to secure conviction at the courts of competent jurisdiction are serious threats to the efforts, commitment and determination to reduce corruption to the barest minimum by the Buhari administration.

“For the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari is a respecter of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and in consideration of the DSS report against Magu and consequent non-confirmation of Mr. Magu by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu’s continuous stay parading himself as the Acting Chairman for over the mandatory 90 days is a clear violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In the interest of peace and respect of the tenets of modern democracy hinged on the rule of law, these civil society organizations and indeed many Nigerians who support President Buhari’s fight against corruption are hereby as matter of urgency, request the authorities concerned to immediately remove Mr. Ibrahim Magu as the Acting Chairman of EFCC and replace him with a more competent and committed Nigerian citizen for the realization of the present administration’s goal in fighting corruption” he said.

The post Magu’s stay in office unconstitutional, group says. appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

