Mahama, Rawlings billed to show up at Ashaiman Anniversary rally – Myjoyonline.com

Mahama, Rawlings billed to show up at Ashaiman Anniversary rally
The opposition National Democratic Congress is celebrating its 25th Anniversary with a mammoth rally at Ashaiman, Saturday. The rally is expected to be attended by all the party bigwigs including ex-presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Mahama.
