Maheeda – Sweet + Yakata (Prod. By TeeBeeO)

Caroline Sam with popularly known as Maheeda, is a Nigerian singer, who began her musical career as a hip-hop singer, who is known by her fans for sharing raunchy photos on Instagram and making controversial remarks on issues. Her faithful fans at some point thought she has left the music business, only after much pressure from her fans […]

