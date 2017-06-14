Pages Navigation Menu

Mahumapelo suspends working relations with North West SABC – Citizen

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Mahumapelo suspends working relations with North West SABC
The suspension means the premier will not comment on stories when asked by the SABC in the province and not make himself available for interviews. North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has reportedly suspended working relations with the SABC in the …
