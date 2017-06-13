Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Maiduguri attack: Residents accuses military of looting, burning village

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

RESIDENTS of Ali Dawari ward that were attacked by Boko Haram insurgents  last week Wednesday, June 7, have accused soldiers and Civilian JTF of chasing them  away from their village and looted their foodstuff, livestock and other property before setting the village on fire. Addressing journalists at a press briefing on Monday, on behalf of […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.