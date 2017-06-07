Maiduguri under dawn attack by Boko Haram

Fresh fight erupted Wednesday evening between Boko Haram and security forces in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The incident which occurred around Jidari Polo area of Maiduguri caused panic among residents.

A resident of Polo area, Aliyu told our correspondent on phone that his family was stuck in the house with gunshuts and bullets flying everywhere.

Another resident who said he escaped the gunfire said that people were fleeing in all directions, adding that the gunshots began since 5.00pm.

But the Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division, Lt. Col. KM Samuel in a statement called on residents not to panic.

He also added that the situation is under control.

“The situation in Maiduguri is under control. The general public is requested not to panic and stay calm,” the statement read.

The post Maiduguri under dawn attack by Boko Haram appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

