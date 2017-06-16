Majid Michel: I’m a true servant of God now

Assuring his fans that his intentions were pure and not selfish, Majid Michel who had recently declared himself a born-again Christian and a pastor has stressed that he is a true servant of God. Responding to cynics and critics alike, who had earlier dismissed his claims of being a pastor as a ploy to preserve…

The post Majid Michel: I’m a true servant of God now appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

