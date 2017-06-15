Makarfi-led PDP aligns with LP for Lagos LG polls – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Makarfi-led PDP aligns with LP for Lagos LG polls
Daily Trust
The Sen. Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has aligned with Labour Party (LP) to participate in the July 22 local government election in the state. This followed the decision of the Lagos State Independent …
