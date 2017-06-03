Makelele: Kante needs more experience

CHELSEA legend Claude Makelele insists N’Golo Kante is not yet as good as he was and that the two-time Premier League champion needs more experience.

France midfielder Kante has been viewed as Makelele’s natural successor with the Blues.

But Makelele is adamant it is too early to anoint him as such and believes he needs a tougher schedule before we can really judge him.

Chelsea will be back in the Champions League next season.

And it is only then, with the extra midweek games and travel, that Kante will truly prove his worth, insists Makelele.

He said: “At the moment Kante is special and one of the best midfielders.

“The problem is, I played 25 years in football at this level and comparisons are being made in a bad way.

“This season he did not play in the Champions League. Every four days there will be games.

“With the national team there will be games. There will be a lot of games. He needs to get that experience.”

Makelele, who made more than 600 appearances through his career and won the league twice with Chelsea before retiring in 2010, wants Kante to succeed.

But he suggested the former Leicester star’s style of play may need to change when faced with the increased workload.

He added: “When he is at that level, he will not run for 90 minutes all the time.

“He will need to listen to the rhythm, the way he plays. This will be key for him. I hope this will be the situation. I hope he does better than I did in my career.”

