Making people happy with my music, my greatest accomplishment —Wizkid

MULTIPLE award-winning pop star, Wizkid has said that making people happy with his music remains one of his greatest accomplishments in life.

Starboy made this assertion when he stormed MTV International studios to talk about his mixtape and how he deals with his fame among other things. He said he was not doing music because of fame, but “for the love he has for music.”

Asked how he manages his fame, Wizkid said, he does it for the love of the music. “I don’t do music for the fame, I don’t see that. So, I don’t let that get into my head, I’m really more into the music,” Wizkid enthused, adding that when the fans show him love, he does appreciates it. “There is a bigger vision of where we are trying to take this to. So we have to just stay working, humble and relaxed,” Wizkid added.

On his greatest accomplishment, Wizkid simply replied, “It’s the feeling I get whenever a fan comes up to me and expresses how my music makes them feel. My greatest accomplishment is just making people happy with my music.”

About his summer mixtape “Sounds From The Other Side,” Wizkid says, it’s for the fans and hopefully wants to be dropping it every two years. Explaining the concept of the tape more clearly, Wizkid said, it’s about his local producers and international producers working together as well as he working with international artists and merging it all to make good music. He noted, however, that an album would follow the mixtape.

The post Making people happy with my music, my greatest accomplishment —Wizkid appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

