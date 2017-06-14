Pages Navigation Menu

Malabu scandal: Reps to decide on Jonathan’s invitation

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the award of OPL 245, will reportedly meet today, Wednesday, to discuss the modalities for inviting former President Goodluck Jonathan. Jonathan has been indicted in his role in the Malabu scandal, according to the report of the committee. A member of the committee, headed by Hon. Rasak […]

