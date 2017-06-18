Malaga’s Sandro Ramirez To Everton Almost Complete

Sandro Ramirez is poised for a move to Everton after they met his buy-out clause of 6m euros (£5.24m) from Malaga.

360Nobs understand Everton beat off competition from Juventus to secure the 21-year-old Malaga striker and the deal should be announced soon.

After completing the signings of Jordan Pickford, who cost a club record £30m, and Ajax captain Davy Klaassen, who arrived for a fee of £25m, on Thursday – which represented the biggest investment the club had made in a single day – has swiftly followed on.

The Spain Under-21 international, who is with his country in Poland for Euro 2017, underwent a medical last weekend after he arrived on Merseyside with his advisors to discuss personal terms.

Ramirez’s arrival on Merseyside could signal the end of Romelu Lukaku’s Toffees adventure.

The Belgium international is wanted by former club Chelsea and could now be set to complete a big-money return to Stamford Bridge.

