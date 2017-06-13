A ‘resurgence’ in attacks on people with albinism – Aljazeera.com
Aljazeera.com
A 'resurgence' in attacks on people with albinism
Aljazeera.com
Amnesty International say systematic failures have emboldened killers as attacks on people with albinism continue. Azad Essa, Sorin Furcoi | 12 Jun 2017 11:47 GMT | Human Rights, Africa, Malawi
UN Resettles Albino Refugees Due to Threats in Malawi
Malawi albino murders on the increase
New wave of albino killings hits Malawi
