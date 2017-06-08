EFF to lay charges against Gigaba – Independent Online
EFF to lay charges against Gigaba
Johannesburg – The EFF on Thursday said it would open a criminal case against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, whom it alleged was at the centre of corruption in the procurement of diesel locomotives by Transnet. The EFF could also lay charges against …
