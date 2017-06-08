Pages Navigation Menu

EFF to lay charges against Gigaba – Independent Online

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa


Independent Online

EFF to lay charges against Gigaba
Independent Online
Johannesburg – The EFF on Thursday said it would open a criminal case against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, whom it alleged was at the centre of corruption in the procurement of diesel locomotives by Transnet. The EFF could also lay charges against …
