Two people killed and hostages taken during attack on Mali resort popular with foreigners – Los Angeles Times
|
Los Angeles Times
|
Two people killed and hostages taken during attack on Mali resort popular with foreigners
Los Angeles Times
Suspected jihadists attacked a hotel resort Sunday in Mali's capital, taking hostages at a spot popular with foreigners on the weekends. About 30 people managed to escape though at least two people were killed as the assault continued into the evening, …
Gunmen Attack Resort Outside Mali's Capital, Two Dead
Deaths Confirmed as Gunmen Attack Mali Tourist Resort
Gunmen attack Mali luxury resort, at least 2 dead
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!