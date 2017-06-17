Mali urges UN to support anti-jihadist force for the Sahel – News24
Mali urges UN to support anti-jihadist force for the Sahel
New York – Mali's foreign minister on Friday pressed the UN Security Council to quickly adopt a resolution endorsing the creation of a special force to fight the jihadists increasingly plaguing north Africa's Sahel region. The minister, Abdoulaye Diop …
