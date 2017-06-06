Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man, 26, bags 3 weeks imprisonment for stealing bulletproof door

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An Upper Area Court, Gudu, Abuja on Tuesday sentenced 26-year-old Hashimu Abdullahi to three weeks imprisonment for stealing a bulletproof door, which he had told the police was stolen. Abdullahi of Angwan-Rogo, Airport Road, Abuja, had pleaded guilty and was convicted on a count charge of theft. The judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, however, gave Gudu […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.