Man, 26, bags 3 weeks imprisonment for stealing bulletproof door

An Upper Area Court, Gudu, Abuja on Tuesday sentenced 26-year-old Hashimu Abdullahi to three weeks imprisonment for stealing a bulletproof door, which he had told the police was stolen. Abdullahi of Angwan-Rogo, Airport Road, Abuja, had pleaded guilty and was convicted on a count charge of theft. The judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, however, gave Gudu […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

