Man, 29, Sentenced To 2 Months Imprisonment For Stealing

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Monday sentenced one Agboola Temitayo to two months imprisonment for stealing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecutor, Sgt. Oriyomi Akinwale, had told the court that the 29-year-old convict committed the offence on Sept. 17, 2016, in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the convict was arraigned on a one-count charge of stealing on Sept. 27, 2016.

Akinwale said the convict was given N432, 597 by R.S Abimbola Nigeria Enterprises Limited in Ado-Ekiti, a company where he was working, to purchase provisions.

He said that the convict neither delivered the goods nor returned the money.

According to him, the convict committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 390 (8) b of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Vol.1 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The convict had also pleaded not guilty during trial while his counsel, Mr Chris Omokhafe, applied for his bail.

He was granted bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties who must be resident within‎ the court’s jurisdiction.

The prosecutor said that the convict was always present in court throughout the court proceedings till the day of judgment.

But delivering judgment on Monday, Magistrate Taiwo Ajibade, who found the convict guilty, sentenced him to two months imprisonment or pay a N30, 000 fine. (NAN)

