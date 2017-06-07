Man, 38, arrested with human parts in Osun – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Man, 38, arrested with human parts in Osun
Daily Post Nigeria
The Police in Osun on Wednesday apprehended a 38-year-old-man, Ajibade Rasheed in Osogbo with different human parts. The suspect was paraded by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye at the command headquarters. Adeoye …
