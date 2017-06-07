Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man, 38, arrested with human parts in Osun – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Man, 38, arrested with human parts in Osun
Daily Post Nigeria
The Police in Osun on Wednesday apprehended a 38-year-old-man, Ajibade Rasheed in Osogbo with different human parts. The suspect was paraded by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye at the command headquarters. Adeoye …
Jami'an yan sanda sun damke mutum da sassan jikin mutumNAIJ.COM
Man apprehended with fresh human head, other parts in OsunThe Nation Newspaper
Man arrested with 'fresh human head' in OsunTheCable
P.M. News –Politics Nigeria
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.