Man 57, gets 14 years jail term for raping a Minor

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti– Justice Toyin Abodunde of ‎an Ado-Ekiti High Court on Thursday sentenced a 57-year-old man, David Oluwatoba, to fourteen years imprisonment for having a carnal knowledge of his 4-year-old stepdaughter (names withheld).

Delivering his judgment, the Judge held that the prosecution has proved the case beyond every reasonable doubt.

The judge held that the prison term started counting from the day of conviction.

Oluwatoba committed the crime on the 12th August, 2013 at Odo Usi Street, Awo Road, Igede-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area while the convict was first arraigned in court on 27th November, 2015.

Exhibits tendered to convict Oluwatoba include photographs, medical report on the sexual assault, statement of the accused at the police station, among others.

The convict is married to two wives including the mother of the victim who is the second wife. The victim was a product from a previous marriage before her mother married the convict.

On the day of the incident, the victim’s mother was not at home and the convict had a knowledge of the girl after bathing her.

The mother on arrival discovered blood stains on the victim’s cloth and also the bleeding from her private part which prompted her (the mother) to raise alarm.

The incident was reported to the Igede-Ekiti Police Divisional Headquarters and the convict was promptly arrested.

A source said: “We are not happy that he was jailed but this will serve as a lesson and deterrent to other elderly people raping minors in the society. It is difficult to explain why a man at his age married to two women would condescend to having carnal knowledge of his stepdaughter.”

The post Man 57, gets 14 years jail term for raping a Minor appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

