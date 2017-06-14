Man allegedly kills his 8-month pregnant lover in Abuja for not washing his clothes (Photo)

When Hannah, a native of Benue State, moved in with Matthew a few years ago, she had hoped that they would become husband and wife. After bearing three female children in quick succession for Matthew, the Tiv native had hoped earnestly that her fourth pregnancy would bring a male child, so that, perhaps, Matthew would […]

The post Man allegedly kills his 8-month pregnant lover in Abuja for not washing his clothes (Photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

