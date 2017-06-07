Man apprehended with fresh human head, other parts in Osun

A 38 year old man, Rasheed Ajibade has been arrested by Osun State police command for being in possession of a fresh head of an unidentified woman.

Other parts of the woman found on him include her virgina, liver and intestine, two palms, lungs and blood.

Parading the man with the fresh human head dripping blood at the state Police headquarters, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Wednesday, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, said policemen on surveillance arrested the suspect at Oluode market, in Osogbo.

He said: “He was bringing the fresh human head and other vital organs of his victim from Aagba, a community in Boripe local government area of Osun State. We want to establish the identity of the victim and get to know where and how the victim was killed.”

The Police boss, who assured that his men would get to the root of the dastardly act, said an accomplice to the suspect, who was in the vehicle, in which the human head was found escaped and efforts were ongoing to arrest him.

According to him, the fresh human head and other vital organs, severed from the body of the unidentified woman were found in one red colour Isuzu Rodeo Jeep, marked LSD 987 DJ after the suspect was arrested by the police.

Speaking to journalists, the suspect, Rasheed Ajibade, a native of Ikirun said: “I am an Alfa and herbalist. Somebody, who is known as Olorungbede came to me and said he wanted to do money ritual. I told him the materials for the job, which include fresh human head, private part of a woman and others and he said he would get it by himself.”

Ajibade, who said he was observing fasting, explained that “the man brought the fresh human head to me today. My plan was to keep the head and other parts in my place till the end of Ramadan fasting before using it for the money ritual.”

Speaking further, the suspect said the vehicle in which the fresh human head and other parts were found belonged to his brother, adding that “I did not kill the woman. It was that man that brought the human head and other parts to me.”

The post Man apprehended with fresh human head, other parts in Osun appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

