Man Arrested with Human Parts Says he Planned to Use them for Money Ritual after Ramadan Fast

Ajibade Rasheed, 38 who was arrested with a female head and other body parts in Osogbo has said that he planned to use them for money rituals for one Olorungbebe after the Ramadan fasting period. PUNCH reports that Ajibade, who identified himself as an Alfa and herbalist said that Olurungbebe, who himself is an Alfa, came to him for help to get […]

