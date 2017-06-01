Pages Navigation Menu

Man bags three (3) years jail term for stealing mobile phones

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

A 43-year-old identified as  Segun Akinleye has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan for stealing mobile phones at the University College Hospital ward in Ibadan to steal mobile telephones. The charge sheet number MI/586c/2016 stated the convict was arraigned on two counts of stealing and unlawfully entering …

