Man bags three (3) years jail term for stealing mobile phones

A 43-year-old identified as Segun Akinleye has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan for stealing mobile phones at the University College Hospital ward in Ibadan to steal mobile telephones. The charge sheet number MI/586c/2016 stated the convict was arraigned on two counts of stealing and unlawfully entering …

