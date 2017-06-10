Man bolts after severing hand of girlfriend over cheating – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Man bolts after severing hand of girlfriend over cheating
Myjoyonline.com
Police in the Eastern region are on a manhunt for a man who allegedly severed the left arm of his girlfriend in Suhum Saturday morning. The suspect, Joseph Tei who accused the victim of infidelity has bolted after committing the dastardly crime.
