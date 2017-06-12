Man caught having sex with married woman flees naked (photo)

A Zimabwean man, Annanias Mambeu (26) stormed into a beerhall naked after he was allegedly caught making love to a married woman in Hwiru Suburb last week. The married woman Rosemary Mushayi (28) also ran away naked in a different direction after her husband Onward Mudzinganyama unexpectedly arrived home from his base in Harare. Gulamm […]

The post Man caught having sex with married woman flees naked (photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

