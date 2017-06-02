Man Charged With Attempted Kidnap Of 7-year-old

A 38-year-old man, Emmanuel Onubeko, who allegedly burgled a house and attempted to kidnap a child, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, a resident of Kaka Street, Zone 2, Ayobo, a Lagos suburb, is facing a two- count charge of burglary and attempted kidnap.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the accused, a trader, committed the offences on May 25 on Ayo Odunkan Street, Ayobo from 2.00a.m. to 3.00a.m.

Ogu said that the accused entered the house through the window and attempted to kidnap the seven-year-old girl, while the occupants were sleeping.

“The accused had successfully carried the child, and was about to go when dogs started barking.

“It was the barking of the dogs that alerted the residents and they went to the backyard.

“The accused was apprehended and handed over to a vigilance group,” he said.

The offences contravene Sections 275 and 308 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, according to the prosecutor.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted him bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until June 7 for mention. (NAN)

