Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man City continue summer spending spree with record signing of uncapped Brazilian goalkeeper – Irish Independent

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Irish Independent

Man City continue summer spending spree with record signing of uncapped Brazilian goalkeeper
Irish Independent
Benfica's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Santana celebrates a teammate's goal during the Portuguese league football match SL 1 Benfica's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Santana celebrates a teammate's goal during the Portuguese league football match SL …
Man City Transfer News: Why £34.7m Ederson deal is being held upDaily Star
Ederson replaces Buffon as most expensive goalkeeper with Manchester City moveDaily Post Nigeria
Ederson Moraes seals big money Man City moveSBS – The World Game
Daily Mail –Sports Mole –Irish Times –SBS
all 293 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.