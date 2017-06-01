Pages Navigation Menu

Man dies after ignoring advice to wait for 2 weeks before swimming with new tattoo (Graphic Photo)

A Hispanic man died after developing sepsis when his fresh tattoo wound became infected from swimming in the sea. The unidentified 31-year-old ignored advice given to those with new inkings that they should wait for two weeks before venturing into pools or oceans. Instead, he decided to venture into the warm waters in the Gulf […]

