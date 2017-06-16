Pages Navigation Menu

Man docked for allegedly tapping electricity from neighbour, damaging gadgets

One Stanley Nwokocha was on Friday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly tapping electricity from his neighbour and causing damages to his electronics.‎

Nwokocha of Santos Estate, Lokogoma, Abuja, was docked on charges of theft and mischief.

The prosecutor, Donaldtus Abbah, told the court that one Mr Bunmi Okunowo of Santos Estate, Lokogoma, reported the matter at the Apo Police Station on June 3.

He said the defendant criminally and without the plaintiff’s consent tapped electricity from his apartment.

Abbah said the offences contravened Sections 287 and 334 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, while the judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 9 for hearing.

