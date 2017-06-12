Man Falls Off V&A Jetty And Drowns

It has been reported that a man in his late 20s or early 30s drowned at Colliers Jetty at the V&A Waterfront this weekend.

This is according to Quentin Botha, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station commander for Table Bay‚ who said the man had apparently slipped off a “moored boat into the water while boarding the boat from the jetty on Saturday night,” reports Times LIVE:

“NSRI rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene and the sea rescue craft Spirit of Day was launched and Community Medics‚ WC Government Health EMS rescue and ambulance‚ Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services rescue dive unit‚ the Police Dive Unit and the SA Police Services responded‚” Botha said. However‚ no sign of the man could be found during a surface water search in the vicinity. “Police divers‚ supported by Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services rescue divers and EMS Rescue Squad rescue divers‚ conducted a scuba dive search and the body of the man was located and recovered from under water and paramedics declared the man deceased‚” Botha said.

Although no word on who the man is, or what he was doing on the moored boat, it’s just an unfortunate incident that should remind everyone to stay safe out there.

[source:timeslive]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

