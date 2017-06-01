Man goes into a rage and does the unthinkable. The reason? Wife had mixed meatballs and mashed potatoes

TUKO.CO.KE

A woman filed a complaint against her husband, after he cut her face with a plate. On the day of the unfortunate incident, Alexander Murdo MacKay, 62, had been furious at his wife, Lesley, for mixing the meatballs with the mashed potatoes. He likes …



and more »