Man in court for allegedly defiling 7-yr-old girl

A 41- year-old man, Aminu Umar, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s daughter, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, a trader, who resides at Salako St., Agege, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a one-count charge of defilement.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny told the court that the offence was committed on May 30 at the accused residence.

Donny said that the accused called the 7- year -old girl into his room on the pretext of sending her on an errand.

“The accused shut the door after her and defiled her,’’ he said.

Donny said that the girl who was in pain and bleeding, cried to her mother and the accused was apprehended.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Folakemi Davies-Abegunde, granted the accused bail of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Davies-Abegunde adjourned the case till June 26 for advice by the state Director of Public Prosecution.

