Man kills lover, dumps her corpse in neighbour’s bathroom

Jethro Ibileke/Benin A commercial bus driver whose name was given as Anthony Akhimien, (popularly known as DPO), has been arrested by the police in Benin, Edo State, over the death of his girl friend. The deceased, suspected to be in her 30s, was said to have passed the night (Wednesday to Thursday) in the suspect’s house at 17B, Akugbe Road, close to Uwa Market, located off TV Road, in Benin. Residents of house number 7, Obomwan Street, off 2nd West Circular Road, were however shocked when they woke up Thursday morning to find the corpse of the deceased inside thier bathroom.

