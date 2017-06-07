Pages Navigation Menu

Man shares beautiful photos of newborn baby he picked up from an uncompleted building in Edo State

Facebook user, Arnold Efeoghene, yesterday morning rescued a newborn baby abandoned in an uncompleted building in Edo State.   Sharing the photos, Arnold wrote; “Some people are really wicked. I found dis baby in an uncompleted building dis morning, by winners road, sapele road, benin city. But tank God she is alive and she has […]

