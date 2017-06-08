Man shepherds python across Australian road – Newshub

Pages Navigation Menu

Man shepherds python across Australian road
An Australian man acted as a crossing guard for a 2.5m-long python trying to cross a busy highway, allowing it safe passage before taking a photo lying next to it. Matthew Bager spotted the Pilbara Rock Olive python crossing the road at the Dampier
