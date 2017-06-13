Pages Navigation Menu

Man Slides Into Uche Ogbodo’s DM On Instagram and She’s Excited. See Screenshots

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has made her admirer’s marriage proposal  via DM public, as she asked her fans what they think about the proposal, so she can give the man a reply. Here’s what she wrote and a screenshot of the marriage proposal; Source: Instagram

